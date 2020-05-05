Ametek Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $280.62 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $204.27 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.68 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $204.68 Mln. vs. $204.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

