AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Investors in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$117 following the release of its yearly results. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$4.5b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.77 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that AMETEK is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AME Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

After the latest results, the 16 analysts covering AMETEK are now predicting revenues of US$4.90b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$3.78, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.75 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$129. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AMETEK at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$101. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that AMETEK's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.9% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.8%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, AMETEK is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that AMETEK's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AMETEK going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AMETEK you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.