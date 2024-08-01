Ametek Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $337.683 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $324.242 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.734 billion from $1.646 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $337.683 Mln. vs. $324.242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.734 Bln vs. $1.646 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.62 Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.80

