Ametek Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $351.76 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $310.94 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $1.731 billion from $1.736 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.02 to $7.18

