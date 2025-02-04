AMETEK Guides Q1, FY25 Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, industrial technology solutions provider AMETEK, Inc. (AME) provided is adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025, both below analysts' expectations.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.67 to $1.69 per share on net sales to be roughly flat with last year.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share on revenue growth of 2.87 percent to $1.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.02 to $7.18 per share on net sales growth in the low single digit percentage.

The Street is looking for earnings of $7.31 per share on revenue growth of 5.32 percent to $7.39 billion for the year.

Separately, the company also announced the acquisition of Kern Microtechnik, a leading manufacturer of high-precision machining and optical inspection solutions.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.