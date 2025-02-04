AMETEK Earnings Results: $AME Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMETEK ($AME) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.87 per share, missing estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,761,600,000, missing estimates of $1,838,307,211 by $-76,707,211.

AMETEK Insider Trading Activity

AMETEK insiders have traded $AME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN WESLEY HARDIN (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 19,450 shares for an estimated $3,816,624

TONY J CIAMPITTI (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 16,210 shares for an estimated $3,193,528

EMANUELA SPERANZA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,747 shares for an estimated $1,321,727 .

. DAVID F. HERMANCE (PRESIDENT - ELECTROMECHANICAL) sold 6,243 shares for an estimated $1,192,328

STEVEN W KOHLHAGEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,460 shares for an estimated $250,525.

AMETEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of AMETEK stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMETEK Government Contracts

We have seen $34,374,670 of award payments to $AME over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

