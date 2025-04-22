AMETEK Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $35.8 billion, AMETEK, Inc. (AME) is a global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse range of niche markets. The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG).

The conglomerate company is expected to unveil its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect AME to post adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, representing a 3.1% increase from $1.64 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect AMETEK to report an adjusted EPS of $7.13, marking an increase of 4.4% from $6.83 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are expected to grow 7.7% year-over-year to $7.68 per share in fiscal 2026.

Shares of AME have dipped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.8% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.7% return during the same time frame.

Shares of AME slid 1.9% following the release of its mixed Q4 2024 results on Feb. 4. Driven by contributions from the Paragon Medical acquisition and sustained strong growth in the Aerospace and Defense businesses, EMG segment sales rose 11%, helping total revenue increase 2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.87, marking an 11.3% year-over-year increase and exceeding consensus estimates.

In addition, for fiscal 2025, AMETEK expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.18, reflecting an increase of 3% to 5% over the comparable basis for 2024.

Analysts' consensus view on AME is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," three recommend a "Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $195.31 represents a 25.8% premium to current price levels.

