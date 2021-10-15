AMETEK Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AME

In trading on Friday, shares of AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $129.45, changing hands as high as $130.20 per share. AMETEK Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AME's low point in its 52 week range is $96.86 per share, with $140.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.82. The AME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.