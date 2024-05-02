AMETEK Boosts FY24 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, AMETEK, Inc. (AME) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining annual net sales growth outlook.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.63 to $1.65 per share on net sales growth in the mid to high single digit percentage.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.74 to $6.86 per share on net sales growth in the low double digit percentage.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $6.70 to $6.85 per share on net sales growth in the low double digit percentage.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.84 per share on revenues of $7.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

