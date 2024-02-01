AMETEK (AME) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AMETEK, Inc. AME is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6.



AMETEK expects quarterly sales growth in the mid-single digits year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.73 billion, indicating growth of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AME anticipates adjusted earnings in the range of $1.61-$1.63 per share, indicating growth of 6-7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share, implying 6.6% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.04%.

Factors to Consider

AMETEK’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect strong performances in the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments.



The EIG segment is likely to have benefited from continuous organic growth and accretive acquisitions in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Navitar, Alphasense, Magnetrol International and Crank Software buyouts are anticipated to have driven growth in the EIG segment for the quarter under review. Acquisitions of Motec, Forza, Telular, Gatan, Intellipower and Spectro Scientific are expected to have continued benefiting the segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EIG sales is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating growth of 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AMETEK’s solid operational execution, cost-mitigation strategies and consistent organic growth might have fueled the EMG segment’s revenues in the quarter under review.



The latest acquisition of Paragon Medical is expected to have contributed well. Also, the Pacific Design Technologies and Bison Gear & Engineering buyouts are likely to have continued to aid the performance of the EMG segment further in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter EMG sales is pegged at $488 million, indicating 4.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Continuous investments to develop new products and advanced solutions, as well as support growth initiatives, are likely to have remained a tailwind.



The impacts of growing momentum across the AMETEK growth model are likely to be reflected in the to-be-reported results.



However, the impact of uncertainties in the global economy, market dynamics and rising inflationary pressure might be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMETEK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here, as elaborated below.



AMETEK has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BlackLine BL has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BlackLine is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BL’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, indicating a jump of 57.1% from the prior-year quarter's level.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Twilio is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22 cents.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Bill Holdings is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share, indicating a decline of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter's level.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

