AMETEK (AME) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AMETEK, Inc. AME is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2.



For the fourth quarter, AMETEK expects sales growth in the mid-single digits from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.58 billion, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.45-$1.47 per share, suggesting growth of 6-7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, implying growth of 7.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.53%.

Factors to Consider

AMETEK’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect strong performances of the Electronic Instruments Group ("EIG") and Electromechanical Group ("EMG") segments.



AME’s EIG segment is likely to have benefited from continuous organic growth and accretive acquisitions in the to-be-reported quarter.



AMETEK’s solid operational execution and consistent organic growth are expected to have driven the EMG segment’s revenues in the quarter under review.



Additionally, positive contributions from acquisitions are expected to have contributed well.



The Magnetrol International and Crank Software buyouts are anticipated to have driven growth in the EIG segment in the quarter under review. Acquisitions of Motec, Forza, Telular, Gatan, Intellipower and Spectro Scientific are expected to have continued benefiting the segment.



The Pacific Design Technologies buyout is likely to have continued to aid the performance of the EMG segment in the quarter under review.



Continuous investments to develop products and advanced solutions, as well as support growth initiatives, are likely to have been tailwinds.



AME’s differentiated motion-control capabilities are expected to have continued creating solid demand within its automation businesses in the underlined quarter.



In addition, the impacts of strengthening momentum across the AMETEK growth model are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are anticipated to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Global supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are expected to have acted as major headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for AMETEK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AMETEK has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



PayPal PYPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.19% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PayPal is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, suggesting an increase of 7.2% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present



Analog Devices is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI’s earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an increase of 33.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Cisco is scheduled to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO’s earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 2.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

