AMETEK (AME) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AMETEK, Inc. AME is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1.



For the third quarter, AMETEK expects sales growth in mid-single digits from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.52 billion, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.36-$1.38 per share, suggesting growth of 8-10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.37 per share, implying growth of 8.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.54%.

AMETEK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMETEK, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMETEK, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

AMETEK’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect positive contributions from acquisitions.



The Magnetrol International and Crank Software buyouts are anticipated to have driven growth in AMETEK’s Electronic Instruments (EIG) segment in the quarter under review. Acquisitions of Motec, Forza, Telular, Gatan, Intellipower and Spectro Scientific are expected to have benefited the segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EIG sales is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating growth of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimate for the same stands at $1.04 billion, suggesting growth of 6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Electromechanical Group (EMG) segment’s sales are likely to have gained from the Pacific Design Technologies buyout in the to-be-reported quarter. Cost-mitigation strategies are anticipated to have aided the segment’s operational performance in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EMG sales is pegged at $482 million, indicating 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our model estimate for the same stands at $481.7 million, suggesting growth of 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



This apart, AME’s proper execution of its core growth strategies, including operational excellence,global marketexpansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, is expected to have driven the third-quarter performance.



AMETEK’s focus on cash flow generation is anticipated to have aided capital deployment activities in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, the impacts of strengthening momentum across the AMETEK Growth Model are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarterly results.



However, the coronavirus pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions are anticipated to have been headwinds to AMETEK’s segments.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMETEK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AMETEK has an Earnings ESP of -0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Fortinet FTNT has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fortinet is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT’s earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 35% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The Trade Desk TTD has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Trade Desk is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ZoomInfo Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZI’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 53.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.