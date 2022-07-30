AMETEK (AME) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

AMETEK AME is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2.

For the second quarter, AMETEK expects sales growth of low-to-mid-single digits from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.46 billion, suggesting growth of 5.1% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

AME expects adjusted earnings of $1.27-$1.30 per share, suggesting growth of 10-13% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, implying growth of 12.2% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.7%.

Factors to Consider

AMETEK’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect strong performances of the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments.

AME’s EIG segment is likely to have benefited from continuous organic growth and accretive acquisitions in the to-be-reported quarter.

AMETEK’s solid operational execution and consistent organic growth might have driven the EMG segment’s revenues in the quarter under review.

Strong performances of Creaform, Reichert Technologies and TMC Precitech businesses are expected to have aided the Ultra Precision Technologies division in the second quarter.

Continuous investments to develop new products and advanced solutions as well as support growth initiatives are likely to have remained a tailwind.

AME’s differentiated motion control capabilities are expected to have continued creating solid demand within its automation businesses in the underlined quarter.

In addition, impacts of strengthening momentum across the AMETEK growth model are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported results.

However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. The pandemic-induced lockdown in China is likely to have remained a headwind.

Global supply-chain constraints, increased inflation and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are expected to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMETEK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case in here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AMETEK has an Earnings ESP of -0.67% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

