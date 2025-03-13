AMETEK (AME) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.99, changing hands as low as $175.30 per share. AMETEK Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AME's low point in its 52 week range is $149.03 per share, with $198.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.08. The AME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

