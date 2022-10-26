AMETEK (AME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.09, changing hands as high as $124.13 per share. AMETEK Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AME's low point in its 52 week range is $106.17 per share, with $148.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.77. The AME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

