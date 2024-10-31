Ametek (AME) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ametek (AME) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was +2.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Electronic Instruments : $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Net Sales- Electro mechanical : $573.98 million versus $555.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.

: $573.98 million versus $555.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change. Operating Income- Electronic Instruments : $338.96 million compared to the $335.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $338.96 million compared to the $335.77 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses : -$24.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$25.78 million.

: -$24.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$25.78 million. Operating Income- Electromechanical: $131.52 million compared to the $120.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Ametek have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

