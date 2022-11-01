AMETEK (AME) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. AME reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. The bottom line rose 15% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.55 billion came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. Further, the top line rose 8% year over year.



Top-line growth was driven by strong performances of the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments in the reported quarter.



AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies, including operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, are expected to continue aiding financial growth in the near and the long term. The AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving AME’s business performance.

Segments in Detail

EIG (67.9% of total sales): AMETEK generated sales of $1.05 billion from the segment, reflecting growth of 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



EMG (32.1% of sales): The segment generated $497.7 million of sales in the third quarter, which improved 7% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

For the third quarter, operating expenses were $1.2 billion, up 5.8% year over year. The figure contracted 140 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level, as a percentage of net sales, to 75.2%.



Consequently, the operating margin was 24.8%, which expanded 140 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The operating margin for EIG expanded 90 bps year over year to 25.9%. The same for EMG expanded 240 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 27.4%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $309.9 million, down from $348.7 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Inventories amounted to $1.02 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $966.6 million at the end of the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $2.08 billion in the reported quarter, down from $2.15 billion in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, management expects sales growth in mid-single digits from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $1.55 billion.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.45-$1.47 per share, suggesting growth of 6-7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.42.



For 2022, AME expects 10% sales growth from the 2021 level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 sales is pegged at $6.04 billion. Previously, management had expected sales growth in high-single digits from the 2021 reported figure.



Management lifted its guidance for adjusted earnings from $5.46-$5.54 per share to $5.61-$5.63, suggesting a 16% increase from the 2021 reported level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.51 per share.

