AMETEK (AME) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. AME reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. The bottom line rose 12% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.59 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. The top line rose 10% year over year.



Top-line growth was driven by solid momentum across the Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG) segments.



AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies, including operational excellence,global marketexpansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, is expected to continue aiding financial growth in the near and long term. The AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving AME’s business performance.

Segments in Detail

EIG (70% of total sales): AMETEK generated sales of $1.12 billion from the segment, reflecting growth of 13% from the year-ago quarter.



EMG (30% of sales): The segment generated $479.9 million in sales in the first quarter, which improved by 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

For the first quarter, operating expenses were $1.2 billion, up 7.8% year over year. The figure contracted by 120 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level as a percentage of net sales to 74.6%.



Consequently, the operating margin was 25.4%, which expanded 120 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The operating margin for EIG expanded 290 bps year over year to 27.7% and that of EMG contracted 210 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 25.1%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $399.9 million, up from $345.4 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Inventories amounted to $1.12 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $1.04 billion at the end of the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $2.18 billion in the reported quarter, up from $2.16 billion in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, management expects sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.59 billion.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.49-$1.51 per share, suggesting growth of 8-9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.47 per share.



For 2023, AME expects sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits from the 2022 level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales is pegged at $6.47 billion.



Further, management raised the guidance for adjusted earnings from $5.84-$6.00 to $5.96-$6.10, suggesting growth of 5-7% from the 2022 reported level. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share.

