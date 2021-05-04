AMETEK (AME) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. AME has reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.



Further, the bottom line rose 4.9% on a year-over-year basis but declined 0.9% sequentially.



Net sales of $1.22 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. Notably, the top line rose 1.4% from the previous quarter and1% year over year.



Top-line growth was driven by the strong performance of Electronic Instruments Group (“EIG”) in the reported quarter. Further, solid momentum across AMETEK Growth Model contributed well.



Also, the company’s operational efficiency has been a major positive in the reported quarter.



However, weakness in the Electromechanical Group (“EMG”) segment was concerning.



AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions —are expected to continue to aid financial growth in the near and long terms. Moreover, the AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving the company’s business performance.

AMETEK, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AMETEK, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AMETEK, Inc. Quote

Segments in Detail

EIG (65.1% of total sales): AMETEK generated sales of $790.9 million from the segment, reflecting growth of 2% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to improving market conditions. Also, strength across its Process business contributed well.



EMG (34.9% of sales): The segment generated $424.8 million of sales in the first quarter, which declined 1% on a year-over-year basis. The Reading Alloys divestiture impacted the top line negatively. Nevertheless, the segment delivered strong operational results. Also, it witnessed a rising demand for precision motion control solutions, which benefited the automation business.

Operating Details

For the first quarter, operating expenses were $922.4 million, down 4.9% year over year. Further, the figure contracted 490 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter as a percentage of net sales to 75.8%.



Consequently, operating margin was 24.1%, which expanded 110 bps from the year-ago reported figure.



Further, operating margin for EIG expanded 110 bps year over year to 26.2% and the same for EMG expanded 190 bps from the year-ago quarter to 24.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 billion, down from $1.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.



Further, inventories amounted to $604.3 million at the end of the first quarter compared with $559.2 million at the end of the prior quarter.



Long-term debt was $2.3 billion in the reported quarter, up from $2.2 billion in the prior quarter.



The company generated $284.4 million in cash from operation in the first quarter compared with $385.9 million in the previous quarter.



Further, AMETEK generated free cash flow of $266.9 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, the company expects sales growth of alow 30% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.19 billion.



AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.08-$1.10 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 29-31%. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.06 per share.



For 2021, the company expects sales year-over-year growth in the high teens on a percentage basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 sales is pegged at $4.86 billion.



Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be $4.48-$4.56, suggesting an increase of 13-15% from that reported in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is projected at $4.31 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMETEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Qorvo QRVO, Microchip MCHP and Synaptics Incorporated SYNA. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate of Microchip, Qorvo, and Synaptics is pegged at 15.47%, 13.99% and 10%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMETEK, Inc. (AME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.