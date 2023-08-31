Ametek (AME) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 176.93

The average one-year price target for Ametek (NYSE:AME) has been revised to 176.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 167.39 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.56 to a high of 204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from the latest reported closing price of 160.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ametek. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.39%, a decrease of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 240,084K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,300K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,571K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,186K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,890K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 152.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,487K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,342K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

