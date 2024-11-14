Ametek (AME) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

From a technical perspective, AMETEK, Inc. (AME) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AME's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of AME have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 15.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that AME could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at AME's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 6 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AME for more gains in the near future.

