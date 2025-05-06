Markets
AME

Ametek To Acquire FARO Tech For $44 Per Share In Cash; Faro Stock Surges In Pre-market

May 06, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ametek, Inc. (AME), a provider of industrial technology solutions, on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) for $44 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Shares of Faro Technologies are surging by around 34% in the pre-market trading.

The deal values FARO at around $920 million in enterprise value and has received unanimous approval from both companies' boards.

The $44 per share in cash represents an approximate 40% premium to FARO's closing price on May 5.

Faro Technologies is based in Florida and is a provider of 3D measurement and imaging solutions for various industries, generating about $340 million in annual sales.

In the pre-market trading, Ametek is 0.45% lesser at $169.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, FARO is 34.69% higher at $42.36 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AME
FARO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.