Amesite Inc. Reports 1,000% Growth in Hospice Documentation Tool Adoption with NurseMagic™

Amesite Inc. reports significant growth in hospice documentation tool adoption, enhancing efficiency for care providers and improving compliance.

Amesite Inc. announced the successful adoption of its hospice documentation tool within its NurseMagic™ platform, aiming to enhance documentation accuracy for hospice care providers. The introduction of AI-driven features has reportedly led to a significant increase in sales, with deal sizes growing nearly 1,000% and overall NurseMagic™ sales up by over 3,000% in three months. The tool helps optimize the documentation process for patient decline, crucial for proper reimbursements, thereby reducing administrative burdens on healthcare staff. Amesite's leadership highlighted their commitment to expanding healthcare efficiencies through innovative technology that meets regulatory standards and caters to a growing market, as demand for hospice care continues to rise.

Amesite's NurseMagic™ has seen a significant 3,000% growth in sales over the past three months, indicating strong market demand and successful product adoption.

The company reports a remarkable nearly 1,000% increase in deal sizes with hospice providers, showcasing the financial potential of its offerings.

Amesite has effectively positioned itself within the rapidly growing hospice care sector, projected to expand from $31.21 billion to $39.09 billion by 2030.

The introduction of AI-driven solutions in hospice documentation addresses critical needs in compliance and operational efficiency, reinforcing Amesite's innovative edge in healthcare technology.

While Amesite reports significant growth in sales and deal sizes, reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to uncertainty regarding future market performance, which could impact investor confidence.

The emphasis on the rapid adoption of NurseMagic™ could indicate that previous documentation processes were inadequate, potentially raising questions about the company’s prior product offerings and their efficacy.

The press release highlights a highly competitive space in hospice care technology, indicating that Amesite may face significant challenges in maintaining its market position and scaling operations amidst growing competition.

What is NurseMagic™?

NurseMagic™ is an AI-driven documentation tool designed for nurses and caregivers to streamline patient documentation processes.

How has the hospice documentation tool improved businesses?

The hospice documentation tool in NurseMagic™ has significantly increased deal sizes and sales for hospice agencies, growing by nearly 1,000%.

Why is proper documentation important in hospice care?

Proper documentation is crucial in hospice care to prevent unreimbursed charges and ensure accurate reimbursement for services provided.

What are the benefits of using NurseMagic™?

NurseMagic™ improves operational efficiency, reduces documentation time from 20 minutes to 20 seconds, and enhances care quality for patients.

How is Amesite expanding its reach in healthcare?

Amesite is expanding its footprint by developing new capabilities for healthcare professionals and targeting larger organizations in the hospice sector.

$AMST Insider Trading Activity

$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999

GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999

GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999

$AMST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DETROIT, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced the successful adoption of its hospice documentation tool in



NurseMagic™



.



Hospice Notes in NurseMagic™





now solves the major pain for hospice agencies, organizations and conglomerates: proper documentation of patient decline. Missing documentation means unreimbursed charges – but this risk can be eliminated with use of NurseMagic™





’s AI, which assists care providers in assuring fast, accurate documentation.







Amesite reports that over the last three months, deal sizes with hospice providers have grown by nearly 1,000%. Additionally, Amesite is now winning entire workforces, with the rollout of a tool specifically designed for frontline staff, including CNAs, nurse aides and caregivers.



With the rollout of web-based enterprise sales, Amesite has reported that its sales team is closing deals faster



, and now, winning larger deals.





Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, said, “Hospice care is a vital and rapidly growing segment for NurseMagic™. We now support entire care teams—including nurses, other clinical professionals, and key non-clinical staff such as social workers and nurse aides. NurseMagic™ sales have grown by over 3,000% over the last three months, when we began ramping enterprise sales nationally. We expect that both deals and deal sizes will continue to grow in B2B as we focus on sales with larger organizations.”





Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager at Amesite, said, “We specifically tuned our models to serve the hospice sector with specialized hospice notes, that focus on capturing patient decline. This function is essential for proper documentation and reimbursements, and our customers tell us that this level of detail not only improves compliance but also saves administrative workload, allowing staff to focus on client care.”





Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “Amesite continues to expand our footprint across healthcare with NurseMagic™ into the fast-growing segments that enable the U.S. healthcare system to become more efficient. We entered the market for nurses in three segments, and we continue to rollout capabilities to win more segments, using data from the industry’s largest group of professionals – nurses – to inform and improve our technology, reach and sales.”





End of life care presently comprises 21%



1,2



of a person’s lifetime healthcare cost. Hospice care benefits patients, family members, and caregivers with increased satisfaction and quality of life, improved pain control, and reduced physical and emotional distress while simultaneously reducing costs over standard care, making hospice care an important factor in improving overall healthcare efficiency.





Rapid consumer acceptance and demand for hospice care has resulted in a 4.61% CAGR in the segment, which is now $31.21 billion and expected to grow to $39.09 billion by 2030, making improved documentation a major need for growth



3



.





Rollout of the expanded hospice capability follows Amesite’s successful launches of



Automated Enterprise Sales Flow



,



Enterprise Sales to Large Franchisees



and



Paid Consumer Subscriptions



as Amesite continues to expand its reach both vertically and horizontally across healthcare.







About Amesite Inc.







Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions, improved care, enhanced operational efficiency and improved financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







