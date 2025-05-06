Amesite Inc. Launches Higher-Priced Teams Plus+ Tier for NurseMagicTM in Response to Increased Demand from Enterprises

Amesite Inc. launched a premium tier of NurseMagicTM, addressing enterprise demand for enhanced capacity and advanced analytics.

Quiver AI Summary

Amesite Inc. has successfully launched a higher-priced enterprise service tier, Teams Plus+, for its NurseMagicTM app, responding to strong demand from businesses for increased capacity and advanced analytics. Clients across various sectors, including healthcare, have integrated NurseMagicTM into their workflows and are willing to pay more for enhanced usage and real-time insights that improve efficiency and reduce documentation time. With this new offering, Amesite anticipates increased sales and customer satisfaction, while highlighting its ability to adapt service tiers quickly based on market needs. The company reported growth in enterprise clients utilizing NurseMagicTM to streamline operations and meet HIPAA regulations, further solidifying its position in the healthcare sector.

Potential Positives

Amesite Inc. has successfully launched a higher-priced enterprise tier, Teams Plus+, of its NurseMagicTM app, indicating strong demand for their services and an ability to adapt to market needs.

The new pricing tier reflects customers' willingness-to-pay for increased usage and advanced analytics, which could lead to increased revenue for the company.

The company reports a marked increase in enterprise clients deploying NurseMagicTM, suggesting growing adoption and potential market expansion across clinical and non-clinical teams.

Positive feedback from customers and predictions of increased sales reinforce the strength of Amesite's offerings and its ability to improve operational efficiency for healthcare businesses.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a higher-priced service tier may alienate cost-sensitive clients or prospects, potentially limiting market reach.

Dependence on customer willingness-to-pay for new features may imply previous pricing structures were inadequate or uncompetitive.

Forward-looking statements in the release indicate the company is aware of uncertainties and risks, which might raise concerns among investors about future performance.

FAQ

What is NurseMagic™ by Amesite Inc.?

NurseMagic™ is an AI-powered app designed to streamline documentation for healthcare professionals, reducing time spent on paperwork significantly.

What is the new Teams Plus+ tier of NurseMagic™?

The Teams Plus+ tier offers advanced analytics and increased usage capacity, responding to business demands for enhanced service and insights.

Why did Amesite launch a higher-priced enterprise tier?

Amesite launched the higher-priced tier due to strong customer demand for more capacity and a willingness to pay for advanced features.

Who can benefit from using NurseMagic™?

Amesite’s NurseMagic™ serves a wide range of healthcare professionals, including nurses, CNAs, chaplains, aides, and coordinators, improving operational efficiency.

How does NurseMagic™ adhere to HIPAA regulations?

NurseMagic™ is built with proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, ensuring compliance with HIPAA while enhancing accuracy and efficiency for users.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMST Insider Trading Activity

$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999

GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999

GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999

$AMST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DETROIT, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced the successful launch of a higher-priced enterprise tier of service of its flagship app, NurseMagic



TM



. Amesite reports that businesses demanded more capacity after incorporating NurseMagic



TM



fully into their workflows – and have reported a strong willingness-to-pay for the increased usage at a higher price point. Amesite also reports that customers also wanted access to advanced analytics, now accessible 24/7 with the



Teams Plus+ tier of service



.





Brandon Owens, VP of Sales, said, “The market has spoken – and wants more of our services. Teams Plus+ is a direct response to requests from our B2B customers for more capacity. The reviews are phenomenal, and we anticipate repeatably closing more, and more valuable, sales with this new tier. Our customers love the app and are willing to pay more for greater usage and advanced analytics.”





Kalie Wortinger, Senior Engineering Manager, said, "Our infrastructure enables us to refine our offerings and deliver any tier of service – nearly immediately – to adapt to market needs. We are very pleased to be able to deliver the usage capacity and the team analytics that our businesses want, to help them improve efficiency and drive growth."





Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO and Founder, said, “We are thrilled to offer greater usage to more companies who need our software to eliminate the #1 source of stress and risk in their businesses – documentation. The demand for more services underscores the product wins we have generated in just 8 months since the public launch of our B2B solution. With businesses across the U.S. adopting NurseMagic



TM



, we believe we are demonstrating the payoff of our investments and continuing to deliver essential features, while staying very lean.”





Amesite reports a marked increase in enterprise clients deploying NurseMagic™ across entire clinical and non-clinical teams, from nurses and CNAs to chaplains, aides, and coordinators. As these customers scale usage, they gain access to real-time insights, productivity metrics, and tools that reduce costs and improve retention with the new pricing tier. This new tier follows announcements regarding



meeting HIPAA regulation



,



delivering to the growing hospice segment



and



delivery of solutions for non-clinical workers in addition to clinical staff



.







About Amesite Inc.







Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic



TM



, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic



TM



is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhanced operational efficiency and improved financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations









ir@amesite.com





