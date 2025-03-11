Amesite Inc. Expands Market Reach with Early Adoption of NurseMagic™ Non-Clinical Caregiver Tool

Amesite Inc. announces expanded adoption of NurseMagic™, enhancing support for non-clinical caregivers and growing its market presence.

Amesite Inc. announced the early adoption of its AI-driven caregiver tool, NurseMagic™, aimed at supporting non-clinical healthcare workers. This tool enhances documentation, communication, and patient care while reducing management intervention needs. The company's focus on the home healthcare and skilled nursing segments represents a potential 50% increase in its addressable market for enterprise sales, as it addresses the needs of over 1.5 million non-clinical support staff in the U.S. Amesite has seen a significant rise in contracts, particularly with hospice providers, alongside a streamlined automated purchasing process that accelerates sales. The company plans to introduce additional tools to meet market demands and believes that AI can transform the healthcare workforce by addressing operational inefficiencies.

Early adoption of the NurseMagic™ caregiver tool highlights the company's innovative approach in addressing the needs of non-clinical healthcare workers, significantly expanding its target market.

Reported contract growth with hospice providers of over 3,000% in the last three months indicates a strong increase in customer demand and market penetration.

The introduction of an automated purchase process is expected to shorten sales cycles, facilitating easier contract expansions and driving revenue growth.

Amesite's commitment to scalability and efficiency in healthcare operations positions it to capitalize on a substantial market opportunity, with a vision towards supporting the entire U.S. workforce through AI solutions.

Despite the impressive growth in contracts with hospice providers, the dependence on a single segment (home health care and skilled nursing) may pose a risk if market conditions change.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the uncertainty of future performance, indicating that actual results may vary significantly from the company's optimistic projections.

What is the NurseMagic™ Solution by Amesite?

NurseMagic™ is an AI-driven tool designed to support non-clinical healthcare workers, improving their documentation and patient care.

How does NurseMagic™ benefit non-clinical workers?

The solution reduces management intervention, improves communication, and streamlines daily tasks for non-clinical staff in healthcare.

What recent growth has Amesite experienced?

Amesite reported a 3,000% growth in contracts with hospice providers and a nearly 1,000% increase in contract sizes over three months.

How does NurseMagic™ meet HIPAA requirements?

The platform is built with infrastructure designed to train AI quickly and accurately while ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations.

What markets does Amesite target?

Amesite targets the $330 billion home and healthcare segments, focusing on both B2C and B2B solutions.

$AMST Insider Trading Activity

$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999

GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999

GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999

$AMST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DETROIT, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced the early adoption of its non-clinical caregiver tool in



NurseMagic™



. The Caregiver NurseMagic™ Solution directly supports non-clinical workers in their day-to-day jobs, reducing the need for intensive intervention by management, and improving documentation, communication and patient care.







Amesite sales are focused on home health care and skilled nursing



. Agencies and corporations in these segments employ both clinical and non-clinical staff. Broadly, there are almost 3 million home health care and skilled nursing staff in the U.S., of which over 1.5 million are non-clinical healthcare support workers.



By expanding NurseMagic™





solutions to meet the needs of non-clinical workers, Amesite estimates that it has expanded its addressable market





for enterprise sales alone





by around





50





%





.







Amesite reports that an increasing number of customers have adopted NurseMagic™ for their entire teams, which include non-clinical staff such as CNAs, chaplains, social workers and nurse aides.



Over the last three months, Amesite reported that its contracts with hospice providers have grown by over 3,000%, and contract sizes have increased by nearly 1,000%.



This comes on the heels of



Amesite’s recent rollout of its automated purchase process that enables contract expansion with a few clicks, substantially shortening its sales cycle as it outreaches the over 50,000 businesses in its target segments.







Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, stated, "We are accelerating contract closures, increasing deal sizes, and expanding existing agreements with a growing suite of features. Organizations that deploy our platform across their entire workforce realize a disproportionate advantage—dramatically reducing audit risk and operational costs. By delivering the right NurseMagic™ solution to every employee, we empower agencies and corporations to seamlessly scale their contracts to cover 100% of their workforce with just a few clicks."





Kalie Wortinger, Senior Manager of Engineering, said, “We built our infrastructure to be able to train our proprietary AI with extreme speed and accuracy, while meeting HIPAA requirements. We plan to roll out several new tools in the coming months to address market needs, informed by engagement with a rapidly growing cohort of customers and sales prospects.”





Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry stated, "We firmly believe that AI will ultimately support 100% of the U.S. workforce. Healthcare—rife with inefficiencies and unmet needs—is a prime market for Amesite’s solutions, including NurseMagic™. With dozens of under- or unserved segments, we have an enormous opportunity to drive impact for our customers and generate revenue."







About Amesite Inc.







Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions, improved care, enhanced operational efficiency and improved financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations









ir@amesite.com









