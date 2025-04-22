Amesite Inc. Announces NurseMagic™ Now Meets HIPAA Requirements for All Users

Amesite Inc. announces NurseMagic™ now meets HIPAA requirements, enhancing secure use for healthcare professionals across all platforms.

Quiver AI Summary

Amesite Inc. announced that its NurseMagic™ platform now complies with HIPAA regulations for all users, both individual and enterprise. This enhancement reinforces the safety and security of sensitive healthcare information, as all users can now engage in documentation with confidence, utilizing a Business Associate Agreement provided by NurseMagic™. The integration of NurseMagic™ into healthcare systems enables efficient documentation conversion into electronic medical records. Since its launch in June 2024, NurseMagic™ has gained traction across various healthcare roles, increasing B2B sales and positioning Amesite for further growth in the expanding healthcare software market. The platform aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce documentation time significantly, operationalizing AI capabilities in healthcare environments across the U.S. and globally.

Potential Positives

NurseMagic™ now meets HIPAA requirements for all users, ensuring compliance and enabling widespread adoption in the healthcare industry.

The provision of a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) for all users enhances trust and security for individual and enterprise clients alike.

Amesite has reported increased sales in B2B since meeting HIPAA standards for enterprises, indicating strong demand for its solutions in the market.

The platform is gaining traction across 50 states and 21 countries, showcasing its global reach and relevance in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

The mention of needing a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) may indicate that there are compliance complexities that could deter potential users or customers from adopting NurseMagic™.

The focus on regulatory compliance and meeting HIPAA requirements suggests that the product may have previously faced concerns or issues regarding data protection and security.

Despite growth in B2B sales, the release does not provide specific metrics or data to substantiate claims of user growth and recurring revenue, which may raise concerns about the company's financial visibility.

FAQ

What is NurseMagic™ and what does it do?

NurseMagic™ is an AI-driven software that streamlines documentation for healthcare professionals, reducing time spent from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds.

How does NurseMagic™ meet HIPAA requirements?

NurseMagic™ provides a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) for all users, ensuring compliance with HIPAA for handling sensitive healthcare information.

Who can use NurseMagic™?

NurseMagic™ is designed for a wide range of healthcare professionals, including Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Paramedics, and Medical Directors.

Where is NurseMagic™ available?

NurseMagic™ is used across all 50 U.S. states and in 21 countries, offering support and integration into healthcare workflows globally.

What are the future plans for Amesite?

Amesite aims to enhance AI tools in healthcare, focusing on reducing documentation burden and improving efficiency in care delivery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DETROIT, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced NurseMagic™ now meets HIPAA requirements for all users. This extension ensures that all usage—individual or enterprise—meets regulatory standards for handling sensitive healthcare information.



Amesite announced that it met HIPAA requirements for enterprises late last year



, and



subsequently reported increased sales in B2B



.





To meet HIPAA requirements, care providers are required to execute a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with their software vendors. NurseMagic™ now provides a BAA for all users, whether licenses are purchased by enterprises or by individuals. Any provider can confidently enter patient details or other personally identifiable health information (PHI) into NurseMagic™’s safe, secure environment. Users can copy and paste documentation produced with NurseMagic™ into any electronic medical record (EMR) system, enabling them to take advantage of NurseMagic™’s AI capabilities, no matter their current software infrastructure.





“Meeting HIPAA requirements for all of our users is a natural extension of what we’ve already provided to enterprise customers,” said Kalie Wortinger, Senior Manager of Engineering at Amesite. “We operate in a highly regulated industry, where protecting sensitive data is essential. This expansion reinforces our commitment to trust, privacy, and long-term value—for individual users, organizations, and their patients.”





“We believe that NurseMagic™'s usage by professionals in more than 130 different roles—from Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners to Paramedics, Medical Directors, and Hospital Managers—demonstrates the real-world impact of our solution in empowering healthcare workers to enhance care delivery, and meet diverse demands in the industry,” said Sai Nittala, Senior AI Manager at Amesite.





“We believe we have good traction in both B2B and B2C sales, growing our user base and building recurring revenue. As Amesite's AI tools are deployed across healthcare, we expect to lead the industry in reducing documentation burden and improving care team efficiency,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite.





Amesite launched NurseMagic™ less than a year ago in June of 2024, leveraging its successes globally in academic and business segments, and quickly generated users across all 50 U.S. States and 21 countries. The app has garnered top reviews and



testimonials



. Amesite has since announced successful launches of



Automated Enterprise Sales Flow



,



Enterprise Sales to Large Franchisees



and



Paid Consumer Subscriptions



. The healthcare software-as-a-service market is expected to reach a revenue of



over $90 Billion by 2033, at nearly 11% CAGR



.





For more information on NurseMagic™, visit



www.nursemagic.ai









About Amesite







Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.











Forward-Looking Statements











This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations











ir@amesite.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.