Amesite Inc. Announces Automated Sales Flow Success for NurseMagic™ in Healthcare Markets

Amesite Inc. announces successful automated sales flow for NurseMagic™, reducing sales time by over 95% in healthcare sectors.

Amesite Inc. announced the successful implementation of its automated sales flow for NurseMagic™ for Teams, its AI-driven enterprise solution designed for the home care, home health care, and hospice sectors. This new system has significantly reduced the time to close sales by over 95%, enabling enterprise clients to quickly initiate and complete their subscriptions, thus enhancing efficiency and patient care. With an addressable market exceeding $360 billion and more than 50,000 U.S. businesses in these segments, NurseMagic™ streamlines documentation, improves communication, and aids regulatory compliance, facilitating easy onboarding and scalable operations for healthcare organizations. Amesite's advancements in automating sales and deployment processes highlight its commitment to transforming healthcare through innovative technology.

Successful implementation of an automated sales flow for NurseMagic™ has reduced the time to close enterprise sales by over 95%, enhancing sales efficiency.

NurseMagic™ targets a significant addressable market of over $360 billion annually, creating substantial growth potential for Amesite.

The software's ability to facilitate immediate onboarding and scalability allows healthcare organizations to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens.

Positive customer feedback and rapid deployment capabilities enhance Amesite's reputation and potential for further market penetration in the healthcare sector.

Despite announcing the success of its NurseMagic™ solution, the company does not provide specific financial figures or metrics that demonstrate its revenue growth or market share within the $360 billion market cited, leading to uncertainty about its actual business performance.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" highlights inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance, potentially causing investor concerns regarding the feasibility of their growth projections.

While promoting its automated sales flow, the press release does not address any customer feedback or testimonials that validate the effectiveness or satisfaction with the NurseMagic™ service, which can undermine trust and credibility.

What is NurseMagic™ for Teams?

NurseMagic™ for Teams is an AI-powered solution designed to enhance efficiency in documentation and communication for nurses and caregivers.

How does NurseMagic™ improve sales workflows?

The automated sales flow reduces the time to close an enterprise sale by over 95%, streamlining the onboarding process for customers.

What healthcare segments are using NurseMagic™?

NurseMagic™ is successfully implemented in home care, home health care, and hospice segments across the U.S.

How can customers purchase NurseMagic™ subscriptions?

Enterprise customers can purchase NurseMagic™ subscriptions online and complete the process in minutes, with the ability to scale easily.

What are the key features of NurseMagic™ for Teams?

Key features include instant subscription activation, secure reporting, user access management, and compliance with HIPAA regulations.

Full Release



DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, today announced the success of its automated sales flow of its enterprise solution,





NurseMagic™ for Teams





. Customers in three segments, home care, home health care and hospice, have successfully used the system across the U.S.



Implementation of the new purchase flow has cut the time to close an enterprise sale by over 95%.







Collectively, these segments represent an addressable market of over $360 billion dollars annually



1,2,3



, with over 50,000 U.S. businesses.





Enterprise customers can initiate and complete their NurseMagic™ subscription within minutes of engaging with Amesite’s sales team. This accelerates sales conversion and adoption while enabling customers to onboard their teams immediately – reducing audit risk, employee turnover, and negative client and patient reviews. Customers can also seamlessly add licenses to their NurseMagic™ for Teams package as they expand –whether in-app via the





Apple Store





or directly on the





NurseMagic™ website





.





NurseMagic™ is an AI-powered solution designed to reduce documentation burdens, enhance patient communication, and improve workflow efficiency for nurses and caregivers. With the introduction of





NurseMagic™ for Teams





, enterprise healthcare organizations can seamlessly onboard, customize, and deploy NurseMagic™ within their operations – without the friction of traditional lengthy procurement cycles.





“Speed matters in enterprise sales, especially in healthcare, where time saved translates directly to better patient care,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite. “With our successful, automated sales flow, healthcare organizations are onboarding employees onto the NurseMagic™ app in record time, ensuring their teams can start experiencing efficiency gains immediately.”





“We have already delivered wins in three key market segments,” said Brandon Owens, Vice President of Sales at Amesite. “With over 50,000 businesses to serve, we are committed to streamlining the purchase and onboarding processes for NurseMagic™ –allowing us to expand into these and other healthcare verticals efficiently and quickly. Our new online purchase capability empowers customers to seamlessly scale their operations, add licenses as they grow, and continue delivering the highest level of care with efficiency and ease.”





Kalie Wortinger, Amesite’s Senior Engineering Manager added, “We have built NurseMagic™'s infrastructure to deliver into dozens of care settings. Businesses can now purchase NurseMagic™ subscriptions for their entire teams with a few clicks online. Additionally, our enterprise administrative functions are simple to use. This enables perfect documentation, smooth audits – and approved reimbursements."





The Automated Sales Flow streamlines the process from initial inquiry to implementation, offering:









Instant Subscription Activation:



Enterprise customers can initiate and complete the subscription process in minutes.



Enterprise customers can initiate and complete the subscription process in minutes.





Manage, Store, and Report All Notes:



Organizations can efficiently document, store, and access patient care information with secure reporting features.



Organizations can efficiently document, store, and access patient care information with secure reporting features.





Manage Access for All Users:



Healthcare teams can control access and permissions for streamlined team collaboration.



Healthcare teams can control access and permissions for streamlined team collaboration.





Meet HIPAA Regulations:



Ensures compliance with healthcare data security standards.



Ensures compliance with healthcare data security standards.





Share Notes with Care Team Members:



Facilitates better communication and coordination among healthcare professionals.











As demand for home-based care continues to rise, healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that streamline operations while maintaining high-quality patient care. With this launch, Amesite continues to drive AI-powered transformation across industries, ensuring that organizations can rapidly deploy best-in-class solutions to enhance operational efficiency and workforce productivity. This announcement follows successful launches of





Meeting HIPAA Regulation





,





Paid Consumer Subscriptions





, and





Enterprise Sales to Large Franchisees





as Amesite continues to expand its reach both vertically and horizontally across healthcare.





The company’s stated ambition is to transform the healthcare industry





, which promises a $600 billion opportunity for transformation by AI by 2034.







About Amesite Inc.







Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $360 billion home, hospice and healthcare segments. Its flagship product,





NurseMagic™





, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic™ is used by over 100 professions, improved care, enhanced operational efficiency and improved financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic™ meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations







ir@amesite.com







Sources





