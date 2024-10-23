Amesite announces customization for paid NurseMagic enterprise licensees

Amesite (AMST) announced the company’s app, NurseMagic, enables multiple professions to use the app with customized features for each. Enterprises can now deliver tailored features to employees across different professions using a single solution, with a paid subscription. Enterprise employees currently using NurseMagic range from CEOs and other executives to clinical officers, CNSs, NPs, RNs, Pediatric RNs, PTs, OTs, LVNs/LPNs, CNAs, NAs, Home Care Nurses, HHAs and caregivers. These professions collectively represent 13M individuals in the United States. Amesite is presently piloting the enterprise tool with long-term care companies. Long term care markets are enormous, spanning skilled nursing, home health care, assisted living, hospice & palliative care and others, comprising over $490 billion in value. Amesite’s recently released Home Health Care Outlook Report details some of the biggest market pains in the industry. Turnover, for example, is both rampant and expensive, with 80% of employees leaving within their first 100 days on staff, costing an agency with 100 workers over $420,000 per year in replacement costs alone. Over 700,000 job openings for home health and personal care aides are anticipated each year over the next decade.

