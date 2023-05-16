Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Ames National said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.21%, the lowest has been 2.88%, and the highest has been 6.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ames National. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLO is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 2,305K shares. The put/call ratio of ATLO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 525K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 36.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 118K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 84K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 31.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 33.70% over the last quarter.

Ames National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ames National Corporation is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol, ATLO. The Corporation affiliate banks, all located in central Iowa, include: First National Bank, Ames, Boone Bank & Trust Co., Boone, Iowa State Savings Bank, Creston, State Bank & Trust Co., Nevada, Reliance State Bank, Story City, and United Bank & Trust, Marshalltown. Information regarding the process for purchasing stock can be obtained through Richard Nelson at First Point Wealth Management, (515) 663-3074.

