Amerx Initiates Coverage of Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Amerx initiated coverage of Innoviz Technologies (NasdaqCM:INVZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 157.58% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Innoviz Technologies is $2.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents an increase of 157.58% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Innoviz Technologies is 1,285MM, an increase of 2,232.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviz Technologies. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVZ is 0.00%, an increase of 67.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 51,572K shares. The put/call ratio of INVZ is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 7,306K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,199K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,399K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%.

UBS Group holds 3,388K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 46.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 76.22% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,380K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 2,990K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 75.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVZ by 69.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.