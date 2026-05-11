Amerx Initiates Coverage of Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt (HSAI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Amerx initiated coverage of Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:HSAI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.62% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt is $31.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.34 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 45.62% from its latest reported closing price of $21.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt is 5,419MM, an increase of 78.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hesai Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 23.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSAI is 0.09%, an increase of 52.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 46,703K shares. The put/call ratio of HSAI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,931K shares.

FIL holds 2,224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,066K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 99.43%.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 79.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,889K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSAI by 18.47% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.