Amerx Initiates Coverage of Aurora Innovation (AUR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Amerx initiated coverage of Aurora Innovation (NasdaqGS:AUR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.11% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aurora Innovation is $10.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.63 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Aurora Innovation is 213MM, an increase of 5,215.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Innovation. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 27.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUR is 0.16%, an increase of 19.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 1,713,471K shares. The put/call ratio of AUR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 325,973K shares representing 19.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 274,810K shares representing 16.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257,876K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 88,732K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 73,262K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,585K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 52.49% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 71,465K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,299K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUR by 29.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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