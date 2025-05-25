AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Earnings Preview: Recent $AEO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS ($AEO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,105,208,357 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Insider Trading Activity

AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS insiders have traded $AEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARY D MCMILLAN sold 2,999 shares for an estimated $48,043

AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

