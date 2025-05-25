AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Earnings Preview: Recent $AEO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS ($AEO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,105,208,357 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.
AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Insider Trading Activity
AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS insiders have traded $AEO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARY D MCMILLAN sold 2,999 shares for an estimated $48,043
AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 4,172,556 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,485,100
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,718,418 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,208,017
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,320,866 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,588,462
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,075,951 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,742,550
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,665,132 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,968,833
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,810,924 shares (+169.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,042,936
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 1,794,203 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,848,638
AMERN EAGLE OUTFITTERS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/11/2025
- Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
