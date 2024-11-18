News & Insights

AmeriTrust Unveils Tech-Driven Loan Servicing Division

November 18, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Powerband Solutions (TSE:AMT) has released an update.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies has launched ‘AmeriTrust Serves’, a new division focused on asset loan and lease servicing that leverages advanced technology to improve efficiency and customer retention. The in-house platform has shown promising results in reducing delinquencies and generating new revenue streams, enhancing both operational control and customer satisfaction. This strategic move aligns with AmeriTrust’s expertise in auto finance, aiming to deliver superior service and financial solutions.

