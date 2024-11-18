AmeriTrust announces launch of ‘AmeriTrust Serves’

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies announced the launch of a new division called AmeriTrust Serves. AmeriTrust Serves is an asset loan and lease servicing platform focused on providing the Company’s national lending partners with technology, loss mitigation, and customer care unlike any other servicing model in the automotive industry. AmeriTrust’s CEO Jeff Morgan commented: “Technology in lending is advancing rapidly and AmeriTrust is focused on all stages of computer networking, machine learning, and the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence. The evolution of AmeriTrust, and now AmeriTrust Serves, is based on 45 years of auto finance industry statistical data that has been incorporated into our proprietary technology and algorithms. AmeriTrust Serves’ model is to create efficiencies and enhance customer retention throughout the loan or lease servicing process. Our servicing platform is managed in-house, as opposed to being outsourced. Benefits of an in-house servicing platform include better control over customer interactions and service quality, a more personalized customer experience, better data security, greater employee engagement and greater customization and flexibility in processes and training. AmeriTrust Serves utilizes an approach that is driven by cost efficiencies through our technology, and when needed, a personal touch from in-house corporate employees. We have developed a common-sense approach to how customers should be communicated with, and it is proving to be effective. AmeriTrust Serves and AmeriTrust Auto, the vehicle remarketing division of the Company, have developed a unique in-house technology-focused servicing and remarketing platform that, according to our largest lending partner, UNIFY Financial Credit Union, has mathematically proven to mitigate their losses, reduced customer expense, and has generated new revenue streams for AmeriTrust. Since we began testing these innovative servicing and remarketing systems in April of this year, we are seeing lower delinquency rates, higher asset recovery, lower remarketing expenses, higher returns at point of sale, and all the while improving customer satisfaction.”

