AmerisourceBergen's (ABC) Venture Capital Fund to Aid Healthcare

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC recently introduced AB Health Ventures — a dedicated corporate venture capital fund — focused on investing in and collaborating with emerging healthcare startup companies that are involved in transforming healthcare for people and animals worldwide. This venture capital fund will build on AmerisourceBergen’s continued commitment to offering innovation to its customers.



It is worth mentioning that AB Health Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen that will utilize the company’s depth of expertise, global presence and solid relationships with stakeholders throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain to boost value for entrepreneurs who are searching for partners to aid in business growth.



With this establishment of a dedicated venture capital fund, AmerisourceBergen can aid startups to accelerate prototype solutions, test with pilots, and advance scale through commercialization.

Significance of AB Health Ventures

Per management, the introduction of AB Health Ventures can help in unlocking new ideas, providing additional value and offering potential solutions that can benefit its customers and the patients whom they serve.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over a considerable period of time, AmerisourceBergen has made thoughtful and strategic investments to accelerate the development and delivery of healthcare, enable access and create more stability throughout the supply chain. Establishing AB Health Ventures can help bolster the company’s successful track record (the company collaborated with TrakCel as well as Annexus Health in January) through the identification of substantial partnerships, which can bring emerging healthcare solutions to market and build healthier futures for all.



At first, AB Health Ventures will launch with $150 million allocated for investment in early-to mid-stage health-related startups globally. The fund will prioritize investments in entrepreneurs who are pursuing different ideas in areas like the future of pharmacy and distribution, clinical development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, to name a few.

Recent Developments

This month, AmerisourceBergen’s nationwide network of independent community pharmacies — Good Neighbor Pharmacy — announced that it has surpassed five million COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to independent pharmacies throughout the United States. This allocation effort is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, which is a partnership between the Federal Government, U.S. states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners, which includes Good Neighbor Pharmacy.



In February, the company added TRIOSE’s freight management capabilities to its portfolio of commercial solutions that can help AmerisourceBergen’s customers to better manage their supply chain operations, get visibility over costs, and realize more savings.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 40.8% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 9.8%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space that investors can consider are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW and Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC.



AMN Healthcare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.2%. AMN’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMN Healthcare has gained 36.7% against the industry’s decline of 55.2% over the past year.



Edwards Lifesciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.9%. EW’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 6.5%.



Edwards Lifesciences has appreciated 44.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 0.9% over the past year.



Henry Schein has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



Henry Schein has surged 29.1% compared with the industry’s rally of 9.8% over the past year.

