AmerisourceBergen Updates 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) said, for 2021, the company's adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to a range of $8.45 to $8.60, from the previous expectation of $8.40 to $8.60, reflecting growth of 7 percent to 9 percent from prior year.

Second quarter earnings per share was $2.10 compared to $4.64, prior year. Adjusted EPS increased 5.4 percent to $2.53. Revenue was $49.2 billion, up 3.7 percent from a year ago, reflecting a 3.4 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and an 11.5 percent increase in revenue within Other.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.