AmerisourceBergen Updates 2021 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) said, for 2021, the company's adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to a range of $8.45 to $8.60, from the previous expectation of $8.40 to $8.60, reflecting growth of 7 percent to 9 percent from prior year.

Second quarter earnings per share was $2.10 compared to $4.64, prior year. Adjusted EPS increased 5.4 percent to $2.53. Revenue was $49.2 billion, up 3.7 percent from a year ago, reflecting a 3.4 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and an 11.5 percent increase in revenue within Other.

