AmerisourceBergen to buy private co PharmaLex for $1.30 billion

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC.N said on Monday it will acquire privately held German company PharmaLex Holding GmbH for 1.28 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in cash to expand its global biopharma services platform.

($1 = 0.9858 euros)

