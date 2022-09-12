US Markets
AmerisourceBergen to buy Germany's PharmaLex for $1.3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC.N said on Monday it would acquire privately held German company PharmaLex Holding GmbH for 1.28 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in cash to expand its global biopharma services platform.

AmerisourceBergen will acquire PharmaLex from funds advised by German private-equity firm AUCTUS Capital Partners AG, and the transaction is expected to close in March next year.

Upon deal closure, PharmaLex is expected to add about 15 cents per share to AmerisourceBergen's adjusted earnings for the last seven months of fiscal year 2023, the company said.

PharmaLex provides biopharma companies strategic guidance and regulatory support, including consulting during clinical development and marketing authorization.

($1 = 0.9858 euros)

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

