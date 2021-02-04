Markets
ABC

AmerisourceBergen Raises FY21 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) raised its outlook for fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings to a range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share from the prior range of $8.25 to $8.50 per share, reflecting growth of 6 percent to 9 percent versus last fiscal year.

The company now forecasts full-year revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range, up from the mid-single digit percent range.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $8.40 per share for the year on revenue growth of 5.5 percent to $200.38 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More