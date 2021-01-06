AmerisourceBergen Raises FY21 Adj. Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen (ABC) said it now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.25 to $8.50, up from the previous range of $8.20 to $8.45. The company updated fiscal 2021 guidance to reflect its continued strong operating income performance. The company noted that the updated financial guidance does not include any contribution from the proposed Alliance Healthcare acquisition or any incremental growth from the expanded U.S. partnership.

AmerisourceBergen said all other previously communicated aspects of the company's fiscal year 2021 financial guidance and assumptions remain the same.

