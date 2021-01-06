Markets
ABC

AmerisourceBergen Raises FY21 Adj. Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen (ABC) said it now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.25 to $8.50, up from the previous range of $8.20 to $8.45. The company updated fiscal 2021 guidance to reflect its continued strong operating income performance. The company noted that the updated financial guidance does not include any contribution from the proposed Alliance Healthcare acquisition or any incremental growth from the expanded U.S. partnership.

AmerisourceBergen said all other previously communicated aspects of the company's fiscal year 2021 financial guidance and assumptions remain the same.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular