AmerisourceBergen Raises Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) increased its fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $7.80 to $7.95 from the previous range of $7.35 to $7.65. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.45. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue growth is now anticipated in the mid-single digit percent range, up from the low- to mid- single digit percent range.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share rose 5.1 percent year-on-year to $1.85. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue increased 0.3 percent year-over-year to $45.4 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $44.66 billion for the quarter.

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen were up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

