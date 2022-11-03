AmerisourceBergen Q4 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.30 to $11.60 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent or 6 to 8 percent on a constant currency basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.45 per share on revenue growth of 4.4 percent to $248.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's board of directors declared a higher quarterly dividend of $0.485 per common share, payable on November 28, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2022.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $294.74 million or $1.40 per share from $437.70 million or $2.08 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $2.60 per share, compared to $2.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 3.8 percent to $61.17 billion from $58.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.57 per share on revenues of $60.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.