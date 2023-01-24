US Markets
AmerisourceBergen plans to change name to Cencora

January 24, 2023 — 07:42 am EST

Written by Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.Nsaid on Tuesday it was planning to rename itself as Cencora as it aims to expand internationally and beyond drug distribution.

"We believe our new name better reflects who we are today and our impact across pharmaceutical care," Chief Executive Officer Steven Collis said in a statement.

The company intends to adopt the name in the second half of 2023 and will change the ticker symbol to "COR".

