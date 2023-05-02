AmerisourceBergen Lifts FY23 Earnings View Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Healthcare solutions provider AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), while announcing weak first-quarter profit despite higher revenues, on Tuesday raised its forecast for fiscal 2023.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $11.70 to $11.90, representing growth of 6 to 8 percent, higher than previous range of $11.50 to $11.75.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On a constant currency basis, adjusted earnings per share growth is now projected to be in the range of 8 to 10 percent, raised from the previous range of 6 to 9 percent.

Adjusted consolidated operating income growth is now expected to be in the range of 2 to 4 percent, up from the previous range of 0 to 3 percent.

Revenue growth is now projected to be in the range of 6 to 8 percent, up from the previous range of 5 to 7 percent.

