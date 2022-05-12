AmerisourceBergen Declines 7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) shares are declining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning. This, despite the company announcing that it will resume share repurchase with excess free cash flow.

the company also plans to pay down $2 billion in debt within two years of the June 2021 acquisition of Alliance Healthcare.

In another development, on Wednesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance had said it sold 6 million shares of AmerisourceBergen at $150 per share while saying the sale has no impact on the long-term partnership between the two companies.

Currently, shares are at $148.91, down 7.68 percent from the previous close of $161.30 on a volume of 1,658,098. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $111.34-$167.19 on average volume of 1,297,119.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

