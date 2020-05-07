AmerisourceBergen Cuts Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $7.35 to $7.65, down from the previous range of $7.55 to $7.80. Revenue growth is now anticipated in the low- to mid-single digit percent range, down from the mid- to high- single digit percent range.

Second quarter adjusted EPS increased 13.7 percent to $2.40. Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $47.4 billion, reflecting a 9.3 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and a 12.7 percent increase in revenue within Other.

