Markets
ABC

AmerisourceBergen Cuts Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $7.35 to $7.65, down from the previous range of $7.55 to $7.80. Revenue growth is now anticipated in the low- to mid-single digit percent range, down from the mid- to high- single digit percent range.

Second quarter adjusted EPS increased 13.7 percent to $2.40. Revenue increased 9.5 percent to $47.4 billion, reflecting a 9.3 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and a 12.7 percent increase in revenue within Other.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular