AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$53b arriving 4.0% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.81, 3.7% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ABC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen are now predicting revenues of US$205.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. AmerisourceBergen is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$7.54 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$200.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.71 in 2021. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on AmerisourceBergen after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$126, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AmerisourceBergen at US$153 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$104. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of AmerisourceBergen'shistorical trends, as next year's 5.5% revenue growth is roughly in line with 6.8% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.2% per year. So although AmerisourceBergen is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for AmerisourceBergen going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for AmerisourceBergen you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.