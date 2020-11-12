AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $107.33, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $107.33, representing a -3.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.25 and a 48.95% increase over the 52 week low of $72.06.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$16.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.09%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 17.17% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 4.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.