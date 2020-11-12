Dividends
ABC

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $107.33, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $107.33, representing a -3.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.25 and a 48.95% increase over the 52 week low of $72.06.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$16.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.09%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 17.17% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 4.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular