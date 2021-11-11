AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $125.68, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABC was $125.68, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.55 and a 32.45% increase over the 52 week low of $94.89.

ABC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and McKesson Corporation (MCK). ABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.39. Zacks Investment Research reports ABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.24%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the abc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue (RWL)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CURE with an increase of 21.03% over the last 100 days. RWL has the highest percent weighting of ABC at 1.49%.

